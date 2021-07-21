SouthBound: Kyle Petty On Racing, Music, Family, Life, Death And Fatherhood

Kyle Petty has seen all the rewards and all the tragedies of a life lived beyond the speed limit.

Courtesy Nate Ryan Kyle Petty (right) poses with his father, Richard, at an event promoting his new television show last month.

Kyle’s father, Richard Petty, is NASCAR’s greatest winner. Kyle’s son Adam was killed at age 19 in a wreck during a practice run at the track. In between, Kyle himself won eight races at NASCAR’s highest level before retiring.

Since then he’s pursued adventure all over the world, and he’s got a new talk show called “Dinner Drive With Kyle Petty” where he talks to celebrities from Ric Flair to Pitbull.

As part of a family that has been in the spotlight his whole life, Kyle Petty has had to do a lot of thinking about who he is. His words might be helpful if you’re trying to figure that out for yourself.

