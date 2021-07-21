© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sb_box_w_tag_green_podcast_3000_3000_0.png
SouthBound

SouthBound: Kyle Petty On Racing, Music, Family, Life, Death And Fatherhood

Published July 21, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kyle Petty has seen all the rewards and all the tragedies of a life lived beyond the speed limit.

kyle-petty-richard.jpg
Courtesy Nate Ryan
Kyle Petty (right) poses with his father, Richard, at an event promoting his new television show last month.

Kyle’s father, Richard Petty, is NASCAR’s greatest winner. Kyle’s son Adam was killed at age 19 in a wreck during a practice run at the track. In between, Kyle himself won eight races at NASCAR’s highest level before retiring.

Since then he’s pursued adventure all over the world, and he’s got a new talk show called “Dinner Drive With Kyle Petty” where he talks to celebrities from Ric Flair to Pitbull.

As part of a family that has been in the spotlight his whole life, Kyle Petty has had to do a lot of thinking about who he is. His words might be helpful if you’re trying to figure that out for yourself.

Show notes

Other music in this episode

  • Lobo Loco, "Grandpas Racing Duel"
  • Kielicaster, "Racing Like the Wind"

Tags

SouthBoundNASCAR
Stay Connected
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
See stories by Tommy Tomlinson