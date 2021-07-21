SouthBound: Kyle Petty On Racing, Music, Family, Life, Death And Fatherhood
Kyle Petty has seen all the rewards and all the tragedies of a life lived beyond the speed limit.
Kyle’s father, Richard Petty, is NASCAR’s greatest winner. Kyle’s son Adam was killed at age 19 in a wreck during a practice run at the track. In between, Kyle himself won eight races at NASCAR’s highest level before retiring.
Since then he’s pursued adventure all over the world, and he’s got a new talk show called “Dinner Drive With Kyle Petty” where he talks to celebrities from Ric Flair to Pitbull.
As part of a family that has been in the spotlight his whole life, Kyle Petty has had to do a lot of thinking about who he is. His words might be helpful if you’re trying to figure that out for yourself.
Show notes
- The home page for "Dinner Drive With Kyle Petty"
- His performance on the Grand Ole Opry (go to 26:00)
- Soundgarden's "Kyle Petty, Son of Richard"
- Marty Robbins wasn't a bad driver!
Other music in this episode
- Lobo Loco, "Grandpas Racing Duel"
- Kielicaster, "Racing Like the Wind"