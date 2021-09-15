Singer Adia Victoria Embraces The South's Dualities On Her New Album, 'A Southern Gothic'

Adia Victoria is a singer out of Nashville by way of her hometown of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Her new album, out this week, is called “A Southern Gothic.”

It’s a record full of songs that struggle with the push and pull of the South, how so many of us are drawn to the place despite all its tragic flaws.

Those feelings are especially strong for Victoria, who grew up as a Black girl in a nearly all-white evangelical church.

She’s spent her whole life untangling the knots that childhood created, and it’s reflected in her music – a 21st-century blues that can sound just as raw and haunted as old records by blues pioneer Robert Johnson.

