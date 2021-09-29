© 2021 WFAE
SouthBound

Billy Reid Works To Make Fashion Matter In An Era Of COVID-19 And Sweatpants

Published September 29, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Billy Reid has built himself a fashion empire of sorts in an unlikely place: Florence, Alabama.

Billy Reid

He ended up there, in his wife’s hometown, when the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks nearly wrecked his business. He had to rebuild more than once, and he’s adapting again to COVID-19.

But his clothes are known worldwide, and that’s not an exaggeration — Daniel Craig wore one of Reid’s peacoats in a James Bond movie.

Reid has a story about that. And another story starring Bear Bryant, the LSU tiger, and ... well, stick around and hear Reid tell it.

By the way, this is the 100th episode of SouthBound. Whether you've listened to every one or this is your first time, thanks so much for your support.

Show notes

Music in this episode

  • Lobo Loco, "Fashion Police"
  • Jahzzar, "Wet Socks"
SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
