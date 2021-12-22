SouthBound's Best of 2021 — Shea Serrano, Anna Sale, and more from a year of podcasts

Thanks for being here with me.

Welcome to our Best of 2021 episode – some excerpts from my favorite SouthBound interviews of the year.

To be honest, all my interviews are my favorites – they’re like children. Don’t ask me to pick the best one. But as I was putting together this show, I thought a lot about adaptation – how we’re all adjusting to the new realities that the pandemic has imposed on us.

We’re about to head into our third year of it, and from the sounds of things we’re heading into another rough patch. It feels like, more than ever, we need to think about how our lives change, and what to do when that happens.

Not all these clips are about COVID. But I think they’re all in some way about figuring out new paths, or interpreting the world in new ways. It feels like an essential skill right now. And I hope the excerpts that follow are not only interesting, and emotionally satisfying, but maybe, in some ways, useful.

Thank you for being here with me.