Stephanie Stuckey is bringing back her family's iconic roadside brand

If you went on road trips in the old, pre-interstate South, you’ve probably been to a Stuckey’s.

Sylvester Stuckey started with a pecan stand in Eastman, Georgia, in 1937, and turned it into a chain with nearly 400 stores in 30 states. Stuckey's was known for deliberately kitschy souvenirs, clean restrooms, and its famous pecan log rolls.

But in the late ‘70s, after the family sold the chain and it went through a couple of corporate mergers, Stuckey’s started to dwindle. As of a couple of years ago, it was down to barely a dozen stores.

Then Stephanie Stuckey, Sylvester’s granddaughter, stepped in. Two and a half years ago, she set aside a career as a lawyer and former state legislator to buy her family’s old company back.

You can find her on Instagram and TikTok, traveling America on what looks like an endless road trip, pointing out the quirky stuff along America’s highways and back roads as well as promoting her stores.

Her story is about taking a risk to preserve not just an iconic Southern brand, but her family’s legacy.

It’s also about pronouncing a particular Southern word the correct way. You’ll have to listen to find out that part.

Show notes



Other music in this episode

