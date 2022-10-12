Jonathan Abrams traces the rise of hip-hop from its roots to its royalty

Hip-hop dominates the music world. According to Nielsen’s measurements, U.S. listeners consume more hip-hop/R&B than any other type of music.

Author Jonathan Abrams, a Charlotte resident by way of Southern California, spent years talking to the foundational figures of hip-hop — including some who date back all the way to its very beginnings nearly 50 years ago.

Abrams turned those interviews into a new book called “The Come Up: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop.”

It’s a fascinating look not just at the birth of hip-hop, but its continual rebirth as new artists find new ways to stretch its boundaries.

Abrams is a boundary-stretcher himself: His day job is writing sports features for the New York Times, but he has also written an oral history of the TV show “The Wire.” In hip-hop, as in “The Wire,” all the pieces matter. Jonathan Abrams knows how to put them together.

