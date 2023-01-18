Bomani Jones leads the discussion on the deeper meaning of sports
If the phrase “sports talk” makes you think of some blowhard yammering about who’s gonna win the game this weekend or what coach oughta get fired … well, a lot of sports talk is like that.
Bomani Jones is most definitely not.
Jones has been one of the smartest guys on the mic for more than a decade. You might have seen him on various ESPN shows, including “High Noon,” and he still does an ESPN podcast called “The Right Time.”
But his main project these days is a TV show on HBO called “Game Theory.” Season 2 of “Game Theory” debuts Friday, Jan. 20. His show features what Bomani does best—look at what sports mean to us beyond the games.
My talk with Bomani covers a lot of ground. I’ll be thinking for a long time about our discussion of the violence in football, and how much it plays into our changing culture and the search for masculinity. But there’s a whole lot more.