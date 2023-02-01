© 2023 WFAE
SouthBound

Ron Green Jr. talks about playing with Tiger and Trump, and the new tour roiling pro golf

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published February 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
The world of professional golf has turned upside down in the last year or so.

A bunch of top golfers bolted for a new tour sponsored by the Saudi government. There are harsh words and lawsuits and I was looking for someone to help me navigate what it all means.

So I checked in with Ron Green Jr., who knows more about golf than just about anyone.

Ron recently received a lifetime achievement award for his journalism from the PGA of America. He was a longtime sportswriter for the Charlotte Observer and currently writes for the Global Golf Post. He has covered the Masters—the biggest event in golf—41 times.

In this episode Ron talks about everything from outdriving Tiger Woods, to golfing villains, to his ideal order from the concession stand at Augusta National. He’s got some stories.

SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
