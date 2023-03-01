Trump called him a "lowlife," but Josh Dawsey is riding high in D.C. journalism

Josh Dawsey jumped on the fast track as a journalist and he has never jumped off.

Courtesy of The Washington Post /

He ran the local paper in his hometown when he was 17 years old. He covered the Donald Trump White House when he was in his 20s. Do you remember when President Trump referred to Haiti and several African nations as “(bleep)hole” countries? That was one of Dawsey’s scoops.

Now he's an enterprise reporter for the Washington Post, where he writes a lot about the Republican Party, but also takes on a wide range of stories in national politics and government.

We talked about the mental grind of covering a president who might do anything at anytime, including the time Trump announced to his tens of millions of Twitter followers that Dawsey was a “lowlife.”

We also talk about something closer to Dawsey’s heart—namely, his life as a long-suffering South Carolina football fan.

