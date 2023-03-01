© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sb_box_w_tag_green_podcast_3000_3000_0.png
SouthBound

Trump called him a "lowlife," but Josh Dawsey is riding high in D.C. journalism

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published March 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Josh Dawsey jumped on the fast track as a journalist and he has never jumped off.

josh dawsey mug.png
Courtesy of The Washington Post
/

He ran the local paper in his hometown when he was 17 years old. He covered the Donald Trump White House when he was in his 20s. Do you remember when President Trump referred to Haiti and several African nations as “(bleep)hole” countries? That was one of Dawsey’s scoops.

Now he's an enterprise reporter for the Washington Post, where he writes a lot about the Republican Party, but also takes on a wide range of stories in national politics and government.

We talked about the mental grind of covering a president who might do anything at anytime, including the time Trump announced to his tens of millions of Twitter followers that Dawsey was a “lowlife.”

We also talk about something closer to Dawsey’s heart—namely, his life as a long-suffering South Carolina football fan.

SouthBound
Stay Connected
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
See stories by Tommy Tomlinson