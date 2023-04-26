© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sb_box_w_tag_green_podcast_3000_3000_0.png
SouthBound

Ben and Erin Napier transformed their town, and 'Home Town' transformed their lives

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published April 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Laurel, Mississippi, was a struggling place not that long ago. A young couple named Ben and Erin Napier moved there, fixed up an old house, and posted their progress online. And one night, a TV producer came calling.

Ben and Erin Napier crop.jpg
Laura Good
/
As seen on Home Town, the Yeager residence has been fully renovated by Ben and Erin Napier. The new kitchen now features all new appliances, butcher block countertops, tile backsplash, and a kitchen island. (After)

That call led to the hit HGTV show “Home Town,” where the Napiers renovate homes and businesses all over Laurel with the help of friends, family and a bunch of dad jokes.

The show has run for seven seasons, and on April 23 HGTV premiered the second season of a spinoff show, called “Home Town Takeover,” where the Napiers work on transforming a different town — in this case, Fort Morgan, Colorado.

The Napiers have turned little Laurel into a tourist attraction. People have moved there because the show led them to visit. Along the way, the Napiers have spent a lot of time working out how to navigate their fame — especially for their two young daughters. They’ve also thought a lot about what other small towns can do to revitalize themselves.

I checked in with the Napiers while they were in New York City promoting “Home Town Takeover.”

SouthBound
Stay Connected
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
See stories by Tommy Tomlinson