Jack Taggart 'beats up clothes' to age the costumes for Hollywood blockbusters

You might not know Jack Taggart’s name, but I’m pretty sure you’ve seen his work.

Taggart is Hollywood’s most sought-after costume ager. He can turn anything from a T-shirt to a space suit into something that looks exactly as weathered as it needs to be for its moments on-screen.

Taggart has worked on movies from “Inception” to “Black Panther” to “Top Gun: Maverick” to the recently released “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.”

He knows Quentin Tarantino’s favorite movie blood, and he’s worked so many Clint Eastwood movies that Clint gave him a nickname.

I had never thought about a job like Taggart’s before I saw he had earned a distinguished alumni award from UNC Charlotte. He talks about growing up in North Carolina as a theater kid, how he got into costume work, and what it’s like to work on the set of a blockbuster.

