Social media star Landon Bryant explains the South to the rest of the world

Landon Bryant used to be a Mississippi schoolteacher. Now he's a social media star, with 397,000 followers on Instagram and many thousands more on YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

Photo by BlackBird Creative Landon Bryant

Landon has gone viral for for his videos discussing what Southerners say and do, and why they say and do them that way.

The videos are an oasis of humor and nonjudgment in a social media world that can feel like a never-ending bar brawl.

Landon and I talk about how all this happened, how it has changed the way he sees himself, and what it’s like to get recognized at Disney World.

Other music in this episode

