Jason Kirk grew up an evangelical kid. Now he's written a novel about it

Jason Kirk grew up in a series of evangelical churches in Georgia. Those churches shaped — and mis-shaped — his life.

Emily Kirk

He has a new novel out, called “Hell Is a World Without You,” based on those experiences.

It’s full of both humor and horror, and rich with the detail of what it’s like to grow up constantly worrying about an angry God who seems eager to cast sinners into the lake of fire — especially teenagers waging constant battles with lust and freedom.

You might know Jason as one of the hosts of the Shutdown Fullcast, the strange and wonderful college football podcast that has a devoted following.

He’s also an editor at The Athletic, the sports offshoot of the New York Times.

Among other things, we talk about the connection between religion and college football — and whether there’s really much difference at all.

