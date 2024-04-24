Pete Candler delves into the untold history of the South, and of his own family
If you’ve spent much time in Atlanta, you know about the Candler family.
The one people probably know most is Asa Griggs Candler, who founded Coca-Cola and brought Emory University to Decatur. Pete Candler, a writer and photographer now living in Asheville, heard those family stories when he was growing up.
But there were a lot of other Candler stories that no one in the family dared talk about.
Pete Candler discovered those stories, and more, as part of a series of road trips he took around the South over a span of more than 20 years.
He’s compiled those journeys into a book called “A Deeper South,” which comes out in May. He's also got a podcast called "The Detourist."
His work is about the stories the South likes to tell and probably shouldn’t … and about the stories the South doesn’t tell and most definitely should.