Kristy Woodson Harvey discusses her new book, literary friends, and getting the details right

Kristy Woodson Harvey has come a long way from one of her first stories as a teenager: writing about a squash that looked like Elvis.

Photo by Bud Johnson

She’s now a New York Times bestselling author of 11 novels, including her newest, “A Happier Life,” which comes out June 25.

She’s also part of the popular online show “Friends and Fiction,” along with three other authors. And, she does a design blog on the side with her mom.

So, we talk about time management, for one thing — and also about the inspiration for her new book and how she navigates a writing life.

But first, we talk about where she lives — Beaufort, North Carolina — which is spelled the same, but is not pronounced the same, as Beaufort, South Carolina.

