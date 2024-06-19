© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SouthBound

Kristy Woodson Harvey discusses her new book, literary friends, and getting the details right

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published June 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kristy Woodson Harvey has come a long way from one of her first stories as a teenager: writing about a squash that looked like Elvis.

Photo by Bud Johnson

She’s now a New York Times bestselling author of 11 novels, including her newest, “A Happier Life,” which comes out June 25.

She’s also part of the popular online show “Friends and Fiction,” along with three other authors. And, she does a design blog on the side with her mom.

So, we talk about time management, for one thing — and also about the inspiration for her new book and how she navigates a writing life.

But first, we talk about where she lives — Beaufort, North Carolina — which is spelled the same, but is not pronounced the same, as Beaufort, South Carolina.

SouthBound
Stay Connected
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
See stories by Tommy Tomlinson