LB Prevette brings community organizing home to rural North Carolina

In many ways, LB Prevette had a tough childhood.

Courtesy LB Prevett

She worked long hours on her family’s chicken farm in Wilkes County, North Carolina. She was bullied at school for being gay, and in fact was attacked as a teenager at MerleFest, Wilkes County’s annual music festival. She left for out West not long after.

But Wilkes County called her home, and she returned determined to make a better life for herself, and others on the margins.

Her efforts landed her on the radar of the Aspen Institute, a think tank designed to work on problems at the global and local levels.

Prevette directs a series of community projects in Wilkes County that are designed to help people who need it and bring the community together. She also co-owns a bar in Wilkesboro called Merle’s.

She has thought long and hard about ways to bring together our divided country. And she also has a few thoughts about JD Vance.