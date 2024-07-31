LB Prevette brings community organizing home to rural North Carolina
In many ways, LB Prevette had a tough childhood.
She worked long hours on her family’s chicken farm in Wilkes County, North Carolina. She was bullied at school for being gay, and in fact was attacked as a teenager at MerleFest, Wilkes County’s annual music festival. She left for out West not long after.
But Wilkes County called her home, and she returned determined to make a better life for herself, and others on the margins.
Her efforts landed her on the radar of the Aspen Institute, a think tank designed to work on problems at the global and local levels.
Prevette directs a series of community projects in Wilkes County that are designed to help people who need it and bring the community together. She also co-owns a bar in Wilkesboro called Merle’s.
She has thought long and hard about ways to bring together our divided country. And she also has a few thoughts about JD Vance.