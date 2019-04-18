© 2020 WFAE
Politics

North Carolina Gov. Cooper Vetoes 'Born-Alive' Legislation

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published April 18, 2019 at 10:48 AM EDT

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a measure written by Republicans and backed by social conservatives that addresses a doctor's responsibilities if an abortion results in an infant born alive.

Cooper announced his decision Thursday — two days after the General Assembly sent him a measure telling health care practitioners to grant those newborns the same protections as other patients. Those who don't could face a felony and active prison time, along with fines and potential civil damages.

Cooper's veto message echoed those of abortion-rights supporters opposed to the "born-alive" measure. He says current laws already protect newborns and the bill "is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients."

It's unclear if Republicans can override his veto. They'll need some Democrat legislators to join them.

