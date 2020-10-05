North Carolina abortion laws

-
GREENSBORO — Seven people have been charged with violating stay-at-home orders while protesting Monday outside an abortion clinic in Greensboro,…
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a measure written by Republicans and backed by social conservatives that addresses a doctor's responsibilities if an abortion results in an infant born alive.
North Carolina's legislature gave final passage Tuesday to a bill to require doctors and nurses to care for babies born alive during a failed late-term abortion or face big penalties
North Carolina passed an abortion law in 2013 with similar language to what the U.S. Supreme Court struck down this week in Texas. But the implementation…
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory explained Thursday why he does not think that signing new abortion regulations violates a campaign promise.When…
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services proposed new rules for abortion clinics Monday. Abortion rights advocates are still studying…
Starting October 1, some women will have a harder time getting an abortion. That's because most parts of a controversial abortion bill take effect.The…
This week, WFAE is taking a closer look at laws the North Carolina General Assembly passed during the session that ended last week. Yesterday, we examined…
The North Carolina Senate passed a bill Wednesday with new restrictions and regulations for abortion clinics. Republicans behind the bill say those are…