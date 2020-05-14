RNC Chair: End Of June Is Key Date For Planning Charlotte Convention

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, said the GOP is planning to hold the Republican National Convention in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte as planned. Parts of the event, though, could be held in smaller venues or even outside as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the RNC is planning on a traditional convention and has until the start of July before it would need to change course.

“I think by the end of June we’ll have a good feel, and we’ll have to start making some critical decisions if we do have to make adjustments,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said people attending the convention could be required to wear masks.

“Obviously we’re going to put the safety of the attendees and the president and the vice president first and foremost,” she said. “And if that means people wear masks, we’re going to have people wear masks.”

The Democratic National Committee this week approved rules changes to allow for a virtual convention, if its Aug. 17 convention in Milwaukee is canceled.

McDaniel says the RNC’s rules require an in-person convention and it has no plans to change them.

