Kamala Harris To Visit Charlotte, Asheville On Wednesday

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will visit North Carolina on Wednesday, almost a week after canceling a visit due to COVID-19 cases among a staffer and flight crew member in her campaign.

A brief statement released by the Joe Biden presidential campaign Monday said Harris plans to visit Asheville and Charlotte. No other specifics had been released yet as of Tuesday morning.

As early voting began last week, the Biden campaign focused on North Carolina, and the former Vice President made a stop in Durham on Sunday for a voter mobilization event.

Harris will be in North Carolina on the same day President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport. Trump and Biden are set to face off in their final debate on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

