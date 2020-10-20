© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Kamala Harris To Visit Charlotte, Asheville On Wednesday

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 20, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
When she was still a presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris visited Durham in Aug. 2019.
When she was still a presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris visited Durham in Aug. 2019.

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will visit North Carolina on Wednesday, almost a week after canceling a visit due to COVID-19 cases among a staffer and flight crew member in her campaign.

A brief statement released by the Joe Biden presidential campaign Monday said Harris plans to visit Asheville and Charlotte. No other specifics had been released yet as of Tuesday morning.

As early voting began last week, the Biden campaign focused on North Carolina, and the former Vice President made a stop in Durham on Sunday for a voter mobilization event.

Harris will be in North Carolina on the same day President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport. Trump and Biden are set to face off in their final debate on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Copyright 2020 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit .

Tags

PoliticsKamala Harris2020 Election2020 Presidential Election
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.