Sen. Tillis Says He Hasn't Read Article Of Impeachment Against Trump, Won't Say How He Will Vote

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis declined to say whether he would vote to convict President Trump in an impeachment trial in the Senate in an interview with the conservative John Locke Foundation.

After right-wing extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol nearly two weeks ago, Tillis issued a statement condemning the attacks. But he did not say the president was to blame, as his colleague, fellow North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, did.

Tillis had also not commented on the House’s impeachment of the president last week. A year ago, after the House impeached the president for the first time, Tillis quickly condemned that vote.

In a virtual interview with the John Locke Foundation, Tillis was asked "yes or no" whether he would convict Trump.

He did not answer that question.

“Well, No. 1, we are curious to see as to when the articles of impeachment are going to come across,” he said. “If you look back to last year’s impeachment – this has become an annual process with Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi – she sat on the articles of impeachment for nearly five weeks.”

Tillis then suggested this year’s impeachment was rushed. He also said he hasn’t read the article of impeachment – even though the resolution is less than four pages long.

He said impeachment should be a “thoughtful process that involves trials, hearings, representations of council. Now what we have coming to us is an article of impeachment – I have not read the article yet – that basically culminated in four hours of debate on the House floor with no due process, no due diligence.”

He said he’s still getting legal advice on what he said was the “appropriateness” of impeaching someone who is out of office.

In the interview, Tillis was not asked whether he thought the president was to blame — even partially — for the attack.

Tillis did not object to certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College on Jan. 6.

He issued a statement Monday saying he wouldn’t attend Biden’s inauguration because he’s recovering from foot surgery.