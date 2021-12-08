© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
vote buttons effects.jpg
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections will be the first of the Biden era. They will also be the first since the 2020 census, which means likely changes to congressional districts. There will be at least two open U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, with the seats held by Richard Burr in North Carolina and Tim Scott in South Carolina up for grabs. Both Burr and Scott are Republicans. Burr is not seeking reelection, and jockeying for his seat began as early as January 2021.

North Carolina’s top court delays March 2022 primary due to remapping lawsuits

WFAE | By Gary D. Robertson | Associated Press
Published December 8, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST

North Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday delayed the state's planned March 8 primary until May while state courts review claims of illegal gerrymandering.

The decision by the state Supreme Court comes after a state Court of Appeals panel initially blocked filing for legislative and congressional candidates on Monday, only to have the decision reversed when the full 15-member intermediate appeals court was asked to weigh in on the matter. Filing began Tuesday for these races instead.

Wednesday's order by the justices means candidate filing is now suspended until the litigation is resolved. The Supreme Court says a panel of three trial judges hearing a pair of lawsuits must rule by Jan. 11, followed by likely appeals.

old districts vs new districts november 2021 us house-min.jpg
Politics
RELATED: See how NC redistricting changed congressional, legislative maps in the Charlotte area
Dashiell Coleman
,

The delay is being granted “in light of the great public interest in the subject matter of these cases, the importance of the issues to the constitutional jurisprudence of this state" and “the need for urgency in reaching a final resolution on the merits at the earliest possible opportunity,” the order reads.

Primary elections for a U.S. Senate seat, all 14 U.S. House and 170 General Assembly seats, along with judicial and other positions, are now delayed until May 17, according to the order.

Dozens of legislative and congressional candidates have already filed. Candidate filing for all state and local races was slated to continue through midday Dec. 17.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

PoliticsRedistricting
Gary D. Robertson | Associated Press
See stories by Gary D. Robertson | Associated Press