2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections will be the first of the Biden era. They will also be the first since the 2020 census, which means likely changes to congressional districts. There will be at least two open U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, with the seats held by Richard Burr in North Carolina and Tim Scott in South Carolina up for grabs. Both Burr and Scott are Republicans. Burr is not seeking reelection, and jockeying for his seat began as early as January 2021.

North Carolina panel to hear redistricting case next month

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published December 13, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST
A three-judge panel will soon hear a case challenging North Carolina's legislative and congressional maps, according to court filings released Monday afternoon.

Arguments are scheduled to be heard in Wake County Superior Court between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, with closing arguments planned for Jan. 6. The state Supreme Court, which moved last week to push back the primary election by 10 weeks to May 17, has directed the panel to reach a decision by Jan. 11.

The losing side would then almost assuredly file an appeal to the high court.

RELATED: North Carolina’s top court delays March 2022 primary due to remapping lawsuits
Steve Harrison
If the Republican-drawn maps hold up in court, the party is likely to win 10 or 11 of the 14 U.S. House races up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections. Republicans are also looking to expand their majorities in the General Assembly and possibly regain a supermajority, which would allow the GOP to override future vetoes from the state's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper.

Voting rights groups argue the maps were gerrymandered for pure partisan advantage and to dilute the voting power of racial minorities, while Republican legislative leaders believe the maps should pass legal muster since the boundaries were drawn without their members looking at election or racial data.

