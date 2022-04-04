No votes are planned for a NC legislative mini-session this week

North Carolina legislators won't take up any business during a scheduled three-day reconvened session that began on Monday.

Only a handful of House and Senate members returned to the Legislative Building as each chamber gaveled floor meetings in and out within minutes.

While General Assembly leaders essentially concluded four weeks ago a work session that began in January 2021, they formally agreed to come back this week in case there was some urgent business they needed to address.

Such business didn't surface. Spokespersons for House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said no recorded votes would be held before Wednesday's scheduled adjournment. Only government oversight or study committees are meeting this week, too.

A similar short-term work period is scheduled for May 4-6. Whether or not votes are held in early May, the General Assembly will begin its budget-adjusting session on May 18. That should last many weeks.

The General Assembly's 2021 work period already had set longevity records for recent state history, with the House and Senate holding most daily floor meetings since at least 1965, according to legislative data.