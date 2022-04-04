© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

No votes are planned for a NC legislative mini-session this week

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published April 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
North Carolina Legislative Building credit Abbylabar wikimedia commons.jpg
Abbylabar
/
Wikimedia Commons
The North Carolina Legislative Building is seen in Raleigh in 2014.

North Carolina legislators won't take up any business during a scheduled three-day reconvened session that began on Monday.

Only a handful of House and Senate members returned to the Legislative Building as each chamber gaveled floor meetings in and out within minutes.

While General Assembly leaders essentially concluded four weeks ago a work session that began in January 2021, they formally agreed to come back this week in case there was some urgent business they needed to address.

Such business didn't surface. Spokespersons for House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said no recorded votes would be held before Wednesday's scheduled adjournment. Only government oversight or study committees are meeting this week, too.

A similar short-term work period is scheduled for May 4-6. Whether or not votes are held in early May, the General Assembly will begin its budget-adjusting session on May 18. That should last many weeks.

The General Assembly's 2021 work period already had set longevity records for recent state history, with the House and Senate holding most daily floor meetings since at least 1965, according to legislative data.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Politics North Carolina General Assembly
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press