Politics
LGBTQ
News about the LGBTQ+ community in the Charlotte area and beyond.

NC lawmakers again pushing LGBTQ limits in classes

By Associated Press
Published February 1, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST
Classroom.jpg

RALEIGH, N.C. — Senate Republicans in North Carolina have introduced sweeping legislation that would bar instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 public school classes and give parents greater authority over their children’s education and health care.

The proposed “Parents’ Bill of Rights" would also require schools to alert parents, in most circumstances, prior to a change in the name or pronoun used for their child. A Senate committee is expected to meet Wednesday to debate the bill.

Among other provisions, the proposal requires schools to make certain classroom reading materials available for parental review and instructs schools to alert parents of any changes to a child's mental well-being.

A version of the bill passed the state Senate last year but did not get a vote in the House. Prospects for passage this year have improved as Republican lawmakers increased their margins in the November elections.

Politics North CarolinaLBGTNC Politics
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
