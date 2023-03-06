© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

NC Gov. Cooper giving State of the State address tonight

By Associated Press
Published March 6, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST
Gov. Roy Cooper
Gov. Roy Cooper
/
https://governor.nc.gov/

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is readying for what is likely his last State of the State address.

The General Assembly invited the Democratic governor to speak to a joint meeting of the House and Senate on Monday night in Raleigh.

The State of the State address happens every two years, and this will be Cooper's fourth since taking office in 2017. The state constitution bars him from seeking reelection in 2024.

Cooper is likely to highlight his legislative agenda. Republican legislative leaders announced last week that they had succeeded on one of Cooper's long-sought goals — an agreement on expanding Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.

The address will air live on television and streamed online. So will a prerecorded Republican response, which will be carried out by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. He is widely expected to run to try to succeed Cooper next year.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Don't miss WFAE's special coverage of NC Gov. Roy Cooper’s State of the State address tonight at 7 p.m. WUNC's Will Michaels will host the coverage, with analysis from Capitol Bureau Chief Colin Campbell. The Republican response will also be included in the broadcast.

Tags
Politics NC Politics
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press