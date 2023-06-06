NC Democrats want special elections for party-switchers like Rep. Tricia Cotham

Democrats in the state Senate have filed legislation to penalize elected officials who switch parties in the middle of their term.

The bill directly stems from Rep. Tricia Cotham’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and become a Republican. Her move gave the GOP a veto-proof majority in the House, and Democrats in her Mecklenburg County district were surprised. Cotham had campaigned on abortion rights and support for the LGBTQ community.

The people in my precinct trusted me like I trusted her, and she betrayed that trust by switching parties just three months after being sworn in. Maryjane Conti, constituent of now-GOP Republican Rep. Tricia Cotham

Maryjane Conti lives in Cotham's district and says she recommended her as a candidate to friends and neighbors during last year's election.

"I said to them, ‘Well, I'll probably vote for Tricia Cotham. She has experience, she was a teacher so she’ll support public education, and uphold democratic values,'" she said. "I was wrong. The people in my precinct trusted me like I trusted her, and she betrayed that trust by switching parties just three months after being sworn in."

The Democrats’ bill would require a special election to determine whether a party-switching elected official can finish their term — if they have more than six months left in the term. The special election would need to be held within 90 days of the party switch.

"If a player on Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond team suddenly switched jerseys and started scoring for the opposite team, the fans would demand that Coach Lasso replace that player, justifiably so," said Sen. Natasha Marcus, a Democrat from Mecklenburg County and a sponsor of the bill, referring to the popular Apple TV show about a soccer coach. "So the same should be true for voters whose elected representative switches teams and starts helping the other side."

The bill would also require a party-switching politician to refund campaign contributions from any donor who requests. Ann Newman, another former Cotham supporter who spoke at a news conference Tuesday, said she got the newly minted Republican to return her donation, but she thinks that should be the norm any time there's a party switch.

The bill is unlikely to get a hearing in the Republican-controlled legislature. Sen. Michael Garrett, a Democrat from Guilford County and a sponsor of the bill, says he'll still try to persuade the majority.

"This example, if you talk to people, is one of the most offensive instances of true voter fraud we have seen in this state in recent history," Garrett said. "So it is really our responsibility, and I think our obligation to address it."

Cotham's move wasn't the first party switch in the North Carolina legislature, but previous moves by Republicans and Democrats didn't prompt similar legislation.

Cotham herself has largely been silent since a press conference announcing her move, declining multiple interview requests, including from WUNC. At the April press conference, she said, "I am still the same person, and I am going to do what I believe is right and follow my conscience."

She did, however, reply with a GIF to tweets noting that the Senate bill was targeting her.