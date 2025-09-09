Charlotte Mayor, at-large, district City Council seat primary winners

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles won an easy primary contest Tuesday, as expected, and is heavily favored to win her fifth term as Charlotte mayor in November.

Lyles won just under 71% of the vote in a five-way primary race.

She will face Republican Terrie Donovan and Libertarian Rob Yates in the general election.

At-large seats

There were no surprises in the citywide at-large races either: Four Democratic incumbent at-large Charlotte City Council members also won their party primaries, and are favored in the general election in November.

Incumbent council members Dimple Ajmera, LaWana Slack-Mayfield, James "Smuggie" Mitchell and Victoria Watlington emerged from the field of 10 Democrats with comfortable margins. Ajmera won the most votes.

All four Democratic at-large nominees will face Republicans Edwin Peacock III and Misun Kim in November. The top four vote-getters from that field of six will each claim an at-large seat on Charlotte City Council.

Other districts

In District 4, council member Renee Johnson, a Democrat, defeated challenger Will Russell. There is no Republican running, so Johnson will return to her seat on the council.

In District 1, council member Dante Anderson, a Democrat, defeated challenger Charlene Henderson. With no Republican general election opponent, Anderson's primary win sends her back to council.

In District 7, Republican Ed Driggs is running unopposed.