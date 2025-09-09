Krista Bokhari wins Charlotte City Council District 6 Republican primary

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

Krista Bokhari on Tuesday won the Charlotte City Council District 6 Republican primary, defeating Sary Chakra.

District 6 in southeast Charlotte is expected to be the only competitive district race in the general election this November. Bokhari will face Democrat Kimberly Owners in the general election.

Former Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari, Krista Bokhari's husband, resigned the seat earlier this year to take a job in the Trump administration. He served as the No. 2 administrator at the Federal Transit Administration. Tariq Bokhari left his federal job last week and returned to Charlotte.

Krista Bokhari won 76% of the votes cast in the primary. She said in an interview Tuesday night that it's critical Republicans are represented on council.

"I have seen and everyone has seen what's happened the last few weeks and we have seen that Democrats are getting elected are failing our citizens," she said. "We have to put Republican voices on he council to make sure there is accountability and transparency and that we are putting public safety first."

Krista Bohari has been a harsh critic of recent city decisions, including the City Council's decision earlier this year to pay police chief Johnny Jennings a $305,000 settlement.

He was one of only two Republicans on Charlotte City Council's eleven-member body. If Owens defeats Bokharis, Republicans will be down to one seat — Ed Driggs in District 7, who doesn't have an opponent in the general election.