Krista Bokhari wins Charlotte City Council District 6 Republican primary

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:16 PM EDT
Krista Bokhari, left, and Sary Chakra
Candidate websites
Krista Bokhari, left, and Sary Chakra

Krista Bokhari on Tuesday won the Charlotte City Council District 6 Republican primary, defeating Sary Chakra.

District 6 in southeast Charlotte is expected to be the only competitive district race in the general election this November. Bokhari will face Democrat Kimberly Owners in the general election.

Former Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari, Krista Bokhari's husband, resigned the seat earlier this year to take a job in the Trump administration. He served as the No. 2 administrator at the Federal Transit Administration. Tariq Bokhari left his federal job last week and returned to Charlotte.

Krista Bokhari won 76% of the votes cast in the primary. She said in an interview Tuesday night that it's critical Republicans are represented on council.

"I have seen and everyone has seen what's happened the last few weeks and we have seen that Democrats are getting elected are failing our citizens," she said. "We have to put Republican voices on he council to make sure there is accountability and transparency and that we are putting public safety first."

Krista Bohari has been a harsh critic of recent city decisions, including the City Council's decision earlier this year to pay police chief Johnny Jennings a $305,000 settlement.

He was one of only two Republicans on Charlotte City Council's eleven-member body. If Owens defeats Bokharis, Republicans will be down to one seat — Ed Driggs in District 7, who doesn't have an opponent in the general election.

Politics Charlotte City Council
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
