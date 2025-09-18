Charlotte City Council member Marjorie Molina concedes District 5 primary loss

Charlotte City Council member Marjorie Molina conceded her loss in the District 5 Democratic primary to challenger J.D. Mazuera Arias, after a recount this week confirmed he beat her by 34 votes. In a video posted Thursday, she thanked her supporters and said the outcome is clear.

"To all the voters who went to the polls you’ve spoken loudly and clearly. This race was tough," she said.

There is no Republican in the race, meaning Mazuera Arias will become the district’s representative in December.