© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council member Marjorie Molina concedes District 5 primary loss

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published September 18, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT

Charlotte City Council member Marjorie Molina conceded her loss in the District 5 Democratic primary to challenger J.D. Mazuera Arias, after a recount this week confirmed he beat her by 34 votes. In a video posted Thursday, she thanked her supporters and said the outcome is clear.

"To all the voters who went to the polls you’ve spoken loudly and clearly. This race was tough," she said.

There is no Republican in the race, meaning Mazuera Arias will become the district’s representative in December.
Tags
Politics Charlotte City Council
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for more than 15 years. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo