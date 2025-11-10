Flight delays, cancelations pile up at CLT

Despite an agreement in the Senate to end the government shutdown, air travel will still be slowed with cancellations and delays expected to escalate this week as the Federal Aviation Administration struggles with a shortage of air traffic controllers. At Charlotte Douglas, 150 flights were cancelled Saturday — the highest for any airport in the nation. On Monday, Charlotte is showing 49 flights cancelled and 35 more delayed, as of 9 am. Airport officials are encouraging travelers to stay in touch with their airline for updates and arrive at the terminal even earlier than normal.