© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Flight delays, cancelations pile up at CLT

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 10, 2025 at 9:30 AM EST

Despite an agreement in the Senate to end the government shutdown, air travel will still be slowed with cancellations and delays expected to escalate this week as the Federal Aviation Administration struggles with a shortage of air traffic controllers. At Charlotte Douglas, 150 flights were cancelled Saturday — the highest for any airport in the nation. On Monday, Charlotte is showing 49 flights cancelled and 35 more delayed, as of 9 am. Airport officials are encouraging travelers to stay in touch with their airline for updates and arrive at the terminal even earlier than normal.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain