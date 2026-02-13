Protest planned of new ICE office in Columbia

South Carolina community members, students, business owners and elected officials plan to protest the establishment of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in downtown Columbia Friday.

According to news reports earlier this week, the federal government has secured a 10-year, $4.3 million lease on Main Street to house ICE’s Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, which handles deportation cases. That news has sparked controversy throughout the capital city.

Columbia City Council member Tyler Bailer told South Carolina Public Radio this week that not a single city councilperson, the mayor, city manager nor police were made aware.

The protest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at 1441 Main Street in Columbia.