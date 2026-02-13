© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Protest planned of new ICE office in Columbia

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 13, 2026 at 10:16 AM EST
1441 Main St. Columbia, S.C.
Google Streetview
The federal government has secured a 10-year, $4.3 million lease in 1441 Main St., Columbia, S.C., to house ICE’s Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, which handles deportation cases.

South Carolina community members, students, business owners and elected officials plan to protest the establishment of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in downtown Columbia Friday.

According to news reports earlier this week, the federal government has secured a 10-year, $4.3 million lease on Main Street to house ICE’s Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, which handles deportation cases. That news has sparked controversy throughout the capital city.

Columbia City Council member Tyler Bailer told South Carolina Public Radio this week that not a single city councilperson, the mayor, city manager nor police were made aware.

The protest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at 1441 Main Street in Columbia.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports