NEWS BRIEFS

NC attorney general joins multistate lawsuit challenging new federal tariffs

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:20 AM EST

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is suing the federal government over a new round of tariffs he says were imposed without approval from Congress.

Jackson said the tariffs could cost North Carolina households hundreds of dollars this year and harm the state’s agriculture and manufacturing industries.

The lawsuit argues the administration exceeded its authority by imposing the tariffs after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a previous set. Jackson has joined more than 20 other states in the case, which was filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade.
Politics
