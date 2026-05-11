Former mayor Jennifer Roberts seeks interim role after Lyles’ resignation

With Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles set to resign next month, former Mayor Jennifer Roberts says she wants to serve as the city’s interim mayor.

Politics Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says she will resign in June Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles won her fifth term in November. She announced Thursday she will resign in June. Members of the community have been worried about her health and ability to do the job.

Roberts, who served as mayor from 2015 to 2017, made her pitch in a letter sent Monday to the Charlotte City Council. Roberts is seeking to fill out the remainder of Lyles’ term, after Lyles announced last week that she will step down effective June 30.

Lyles defeated Roberts in 2017, unseating her after one term and going on to serve five terms as mayor. Her resignation comes about 18 months before the end of her current term.

In her letter, Roberts said she would not seek election in 2027 and would decline a mayoral salary if chosen as interim mayor. City Council is expected to select an interim mayor in the coming weeks. Under the city charter, the interim mayor must be a Democrat, as Lyles is. It remains unclear whether Roberts has enough support to win a majority of council votes.

Read Roberts' letter below:

Dear Mayor, Charlotte City Council Members, and the Community,

I am sending this to all of you and to the public in an effort to be transparent and to give everyone the same information at the same time. I have heard from the community their interest in more transparency from public officials and entities, and I support that. Mayor Lyles, I want to thank you for your service to our community.

I know the personal sacrifice that it requires. You have been a trailblazer and a leader through challenging and extraordinary times. I could not say it better than Commission Chair Mark Jerrell, when he wrote: “her legacy is firmly woven into the story of Charlotte, and her example will continue to inspire leaders long into the future.”

Thank you and best wishes for your next chapter, spent with family, loved ones, and a well-deserved rest. Charlotte City Council members, you face yet another difficult decision with Mayor Lyles’ upcoming departure. I want to let you know that I am willing to serve as an interim mayor and I apologize for speaking to a few media sources before coming to you first to let you know this. I did not foresee this happening in my career path, but so many people in the community have asked me to offer my service as interim mayor that I feel called to do so.

If you so choose, I would offer my time and my support for the challenges that the city is currently facing, and put every effort into guiding the city on the path where you and the city staff are steering it. I know that an interim should not seek any bold changes in direction, and I have confidence in our professional staff who work tirelessly to meet the many needs of our rapidly growing city and region. It would be a seamless and fairly quick transition and not need yet another process to replace someone else already serving in office. I would not require a salary or benefits for this interim position, so I could save a small bit for the city budget.

My family and I do not currently have any business or financial interests before the city, as my husband is fully retired and my part-time work has been with a nonprofit based in another state, the Carter Center. I would bring my experience as a former mayor and county commissioner to the job, with a promise not to serve beyond the interim period or to seek to run for a full term in 2027. That promise will be a very public promise and I will be accountable for keeping it. If I need to fill out an application and go through an interview process, I am willing to do that as well. No matter what happens, I wish you the best in this process and thank you for your service and the time you are giving to help our city be the best it can be. To the community, I welcome your feedback, suggestions, and questions as well.

Public service should be transparent and public, and I will try my best to be a good listener and to include all the wonderfully diverse voices that make our city great. We have many challenges ahead, but we also have great community resources, and I have faith in the people of Charlotte, who are talented, community-minded, and resilient. It would be a great honor to serve you again.

Jennifer Watson Roberts

May 11, 2026