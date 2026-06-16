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Monroe mayor calls special meeting over I-77 toll lanes vote; project could be revived

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published June 16, 2026 at 9:29 AM EDT
I-77 south
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Monroe Mayor Robert Burns has called a special meeting for Wednesday morning to consider rescinding the city’s support for a recent vote by the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to end the I-77 toll lanes project.

The Monroe City Council will also consider appointing an alternate delegate to the regional organization. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The move comes after Republican state Sen. Vickie Sawyer proposed legislation that would require Charlotte and other local governments to repay $60 million to the state if they do not reverse course and support proposed privately built and managed Interstate 77 toll lanes in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization’s board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, with an update on the I-77 project on the agenda.

Meanwhile, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, with a pending new item — an update on the I‑77 project — listed on its agenda.

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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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