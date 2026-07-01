Egg producers to donate millions to food banks after antitrust settlement

Three major egg producers will donate about 3 million eggs to food banks in North Carolina as part of a settlement with Attorney General Jeff Jackson, 16 other attorneys general and the federal government.

The agreement resolves allegations that the companies violated antitrust laws by manipulating information used to set egg prices in the United States.

Across the country, food banks are expected to receive about 50 million eggs under the settlement.

Officials say the distribution plan will be developed in the coming weeks in consultation with participating states.