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NEWS BRIEFS

Mooresville commissioner urges board action on no-confidence vote

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 11, 2026 at 10:53 AM EDT

Mooresville Commissioner Dana Tucker is urging the town board to address a no-confidence vote directed at Mayor Chris Carney earlier this year.

According to WJZY, Carney has faced criticism after allegations that security camera footage showed him not wearing pants inside Mooresville Town Hall. The controversy led to lawsuits filed by whistleblowers on the town staff.

On Monday, Tucker sent an email to fellow board members calling on them to take action rather than “allow the issue of our vote of no confidence to remain unresolved.”

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold its next regular meeting on Aug. 17.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports