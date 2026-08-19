Anson County loses third elections director this year, weeks after his appointment

Anson County is searching for its fourth elections director this year, less than three months before voters head to the polls in the November midterm election.

Gerald Poplin, appointed interim elections director by the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Aug. 5, notified the state board Monday that a medical condition prevents him from continuing, according to board spokesperson Jason Tyson.

Poplin had been brought in to stabilize the county elections office following the departure of former Director Neva Helms. She resigned in July, citing inadequate staffing, office security concerns and a lack of county support.

The latest leadership change comes amid a separate dispute involving members of the county Board of Elections.

Three of the county board's five members have filed complaints against board member Ross Streater. They accuse him of disruptive and disrespectful behavior, which includes threatening Poplin during a special meeting just hours after Poplin's appointment.

According to an Anson County Sheriff's Office report, Poplin told investigators that Streater threatened to take him outside and “whoop” him during the Aug. 5 meeting. Board members also accused Streater of repeatedly calling chair Kelly Newton "trailer trash" at a July 14 meeting, and they ask the state board to remove him from the county board.

The State Board of Elections is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider the complaints against Streater, a Democrat.

Streater denied making the threat in an interview with The Charlotte Observer. He accused Poplin of threatening him by saying he had been sent to Anson County “to take care of people like him.”

Poplin has also filed a complaint with the state board against Streater. The state board could dismiss the complaints or move forward with an evidentiary hearing.