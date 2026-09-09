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NEWS BRIEFS

Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney says he will retire this month

WFAE | By Marshall Terry
Published September 9, 2026 at 9:23 AM EDT

Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney announced Tuesday that he is retiring and will step down at the end of the month.

Carney made the announcement during the Mooresville Board of Commissioners meeting, saying his last day as mayor will be Sept. 30. He also said he will not seek any other elected office.

Mayor Pro Tem Eddie Dingler will assume the role after Carney leaves office.

Carney's retirement announcement comes after months of scrutiny stemming from a 2024 incident in which he was recorded late at night inside Town Hall without pants and accompanied by a woman.

Carney has said the incident occurred after he became ill from mixing alcohol and medication. Despite calls for his resignation following the episode, he previously said he would not step down.
Politics
Marshall Terry
Marshall came to WFAE after graduating from Appalachian State University, where he worked at the campus radio station and earned a degree in communication. Outside of radio, he loves listening to music and going to see bands - preferably in small, dingy clubs.
See stories by Marshall Terry