Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney says he will retire this month

Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney announced Tuesday that he is retiring and will step down at the end of the month.

Carney made the announcement during the Mooresville Board of Commissioners meeting, saying his last day as mayor will be Sept. 30. He also said he will not seek any other elected office.

Mayor Pro Tem Eddie Dingler will assume the role after Carney leaves office.

Carney's retirement announcement comes after months of scrutiny stemming from a 2024 incident in which he was recorded late at night inside Town Hall without pants and accompanied by a woman.

Carney has said the incident occurred after he became ill from mixing alcohol and medication. Despite calls for his resignation following the episode, he previously said he would not step down.