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NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County, Discovery Place reach tentative deal to repay $14 million debt

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 6, 2026 at 9:19 AM EST

Mecklenburg County has reached a tentative agreement with Discovery Place to repay more than $14 million in debt tied to construction of its nature center, though some county commissioners remain skeptical.

County Manager Mike Bryant told commissioners during a meeting Tuesday night that corporate and private donors have stepped forward to repay the debt over five years.

Commissioner Yvette Townsend-Ingram said she would prefer a clearer picture of Discovery Place’s finances before committing to the agreement.

“I would be more comfortable that we were risking taxpayer money, even over five years that they promised again, pinky swear, that seems to be what we’re doing here, if we would do the assessment to see their financial viability of being able to repay that money in five years now,” Townsend-Ingram said.

Bryant said negotiations are ongoing.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the proposal later this month.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain