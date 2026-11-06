Mecklenburg County, Discovery Place reach tentative deal to repay $14 million debt

Mecklenburg County has reached a tentative agreement with Discovery Place to repay more than $14 million in debt tied to construction of its nature center, though some county commissioners remain skeptical.

County Manager Mike Bryant told commissioners during a meeting Tuesday night that corporate and private donors have stepped forward to repay the debt over five years.

Commissioner Yvette Townsend-Ingram said she would prefer a clearer picture of Discovery Place’s finances before committing to the agreement.

“I would be more comfortable that we were risking taxpayer money, even over five years that they promised again, pinky swear, that seems to be what we’re doing here, if we would do the assessment to see their financial viability of being able to repay that money in five years now,” Townsend-Ingram said.

Bryant said negotiations are ongoing.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the proposal later this month.