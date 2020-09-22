Charlotte MLS Team President Talks Atlanta Rivalry, Big Tepper Sports Plans

Charlotte Football Club's debut with MLS is still a year and a half away, but team President Tom Glick said Tuesday season ticket reservations and sales of team gear are "incredible," rivaling those of Atlanta's team.

"We have north of 30,000 season ticket deposits already, which is a huge number and ahead of the pace that Atlanta United was on when they launched four years ago," Glick said. "And Atlanta has really set the standard for that league."

It sounds like Glick is helping to boost the idea of a regional rivalry with Atlanta before the club's March 2022 debut. That campaign started Dec. 17, the day MLS announced Charlotte was getting the team when owner David Tepper promised Charlotte-Atlanta would be "a hell of a rivalry."

Tepper Sports Big Plans

Glick spoke to the World Affairs Council of Charlotte Tuesday morning about the new soccer club and the business plans of Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

Glick said the company has four lines of business: the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, an entertainment venue division (including Bank of America Stadium and future training facilities) and a business promoting concerts and other events. He outlined several big projects in the works:

Building the soccer club: Charlotte FC was supposed to start playing in 2021, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the league to delay expansion by a year. "The 18 months between now and March of 2022 is going to be jam-packed with firsts … enhancements to Bank of America Stadium, the signing of a new head coach, recruitment of more players, the unveiling of our uniforms." The club also is building a youth academy and working on partnerships with area youth soccer clubs. As for players, Glick said to expect signings during the soccer world's four "transfer windows" between now and 2022 as well as in the college and MLS expansion drafts.

Glick talked up soccer as a new way to connect Charlotte with the sports and entertainment worlds across the U.S. and globally. That will include the birth of Charlotte FC as well as more visits from top European clubs during the International Champions Cup summer tournaments.

"Charlotte will have this growing window into the world through this global ecosystem of soccer," Glick said. "And I think it will provide a great connection point for business leaders, for city and country leaders, and more. And there'll be an opportunity there for us to leverage."