Charlotte Talks: How Much Longer Can Charlotte's Boom Last? An Economic Outlook For 2020 And Beyond.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

The economic outlook for 2020. Things are booming and that boom has gone on for quite some time. Is there an end in sight – or more of the same? Experts in three different sectors prognosticate.

Just over a decade ago, the economy here and around the country was in the pits. The stock market plummeted, banks merged or went under, unemployment skyrocketed, growth stopped.

Now, there is nary a sign of the so-called Great Recession. Certainly not here where growth is rampant, new apartments and office towers are sprouting like weeds, banking is back and unemployment is low.

Although not everyone is sharing equally in this remarkable recovery, these are the new roaring 20s. But can this last or are we in for something like what we saw 100 years ago?

Three experts from different sectors of the economy share their thoughts for 2020 and beyond.

Guests

Mark Vitner, Managing Director and Senior Economist, Wells Fargo

Tracy Dodson, Assistant City Manager and Economic Development Director, City of Charlotte

Ashley Fahey, Real Estate Editor, Charlotte Business Journal