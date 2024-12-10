© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Changing of the Guard
The transition to President-elect Donald Trump's second administration will have far-reaching implications at the national, state and local levels. "Changing of the Guard" highlights news from WFAE, NPR and partner news sites to help you understand the changes in the new Trump administration — and how it will affect your community.

Immigrants in Charlotte attend 'Know Your Rights' workshop ahead of mass deportation fears

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published December 10, 2024 at 2:10 PM EST
Immigration lawyer Yesenia Polanco speaks to immigrants and allies at the Know Your Rights workshop in east Charlotte on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Immigration lawyer Yesenia Polanco speaks to immigrants and allies at the "Know Your Rights" workshop in east Charlotte on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

Almost 200 immigrants attended a "Know Your Rights" workshop last week in east Charlotte ahead of the incoming Trump administration, which has called for mass deportations.

Immigration lawyer Yesenia Polanco answered questions from both immigrants and allies who attended the two-hour workshop.

She explained the rights people have when someone receives a deportation order, if ICE comes to their home or work, and if the police stop someone when they are driving.

“I want people to feel supported," Polanco said. "I do not want them to leave the U.S., and I don’t want them to live in fear."

Polanco said people should create a family plan in case a family member is detained.

“You don’t show up to your home tomorrow — what happens with your home, your car, your kids, your pets, your money, your things?" Polanco said. "What’s going to happen temporarily while someone is detained — and longer-term, if they are removed?”

Eleven local organizations, including the Hispanic Federation, the Carolina Migrant Network, the Latin American Coalition and the Freedom Center for Social Justice, hosted the workshop.

“I think it’s important — not just for impacted people to know these rights — but also for allies, for pastors, for elected officials to know what rights people have," said Cameron Pruette of the Freedom Center for Social Justice.

There are more than 300,000 undocumented immigrants in North Carolina, according to the American Immigration Council. Local organizations plan to host more workshops in the coming months.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity ImmigrationTrump second administration
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger