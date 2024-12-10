Immigrants in Charlotte attend 'Know Your Rights' workshop ahead of mass deportation fears

Almost 200 immigrants attended a "Know Your Rights" workshop last week in east Charlotte ahead of the incoming Trump administration, which has called for mass deportations.

Immigration lawyer Yesenia Polanco answered questions from both immigrants and allies who attended the two-hour workshop.

She explained the rights people have when someone receives a deportation order, if ICE comes to their home or work, and if the police stop someone when they are driving.

“I want people to feel supported," Polanco said. "I do not want them to leave the U.S., and I don’t want them to live in fear."

Polanco said people should create a family plan in case a family member is detained.

“You don’t show up to your home tomorrow — what happens with your home, your car, your kids, your pets, your money, your things?" Polanco said. "What’s going to happen temporarily while someone is detained — and longer-term, if they are removed?”

Eleven local organizations, including the Hispanic Federation, the Carolina Migrant Network, the Latin American Coalition and the Freedom Center for Social Justice, hosted the workshop.

“I think it’s important — not just for impacted people to know these rights — but also for allies, for pastors, for elected officials to know what rights people have," said Cameron Pruette of the Freedom Center for Social Justice.

There are more than 300,000 undocumented immigrants in North Carolina, according to the American Immigration Council. Local organizations plan to host more workshops in the coming months.