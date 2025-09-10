© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Panda Fest to bring a taste of Asia to Ballantyne

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published September 10, 2025 at 8:59 PM EDT
Panda Fest
/
Courtesy

A national Asian culture festival will make a pit stop in Charlotte this weekend, bringing food, music and dance.

Panda Fest in Ballantyne will bring together cuisine from over a dozen Asian countries, including China, Japan and Korea.

The festival centers on pandas, giving away panda-themed headbands and pins. At the center of the festival is a 15-foot inflatable panda.

BiuBiu Xu founded Panda Fest last year in New York City, and decided to make the festival national this year, with stops at cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia and Seattle.

“We love Panda," Xu said. "So that's why when I wanted to do the festival, the Panda came to my mind. I think Panda is very adorable and very cute.”

Panda Fest will take place at Ballantyne’s Backyard and begins on Friday and goes through Sunday. Admission is $14.
