© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Even more important to celebrate': Charlotte's Latin American Festival draws a crowd

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published September 22, 2025 at 9:19 AM EDT
Hundreds of people came out over the weekend to celebrate Charlotte’s Latino community at the Latin American Festival.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Hundreds of people came out over the weekend to celebrate Charlotte’s Latino community at the Latin American Festival.

Hundreds of people came out over the weekend to celebrate Charlotte’s Latino community at the Latin American Festival. Those behind the annual festival viewed this year’s event as a celebration and showcase of courage amid immigration fears. 

Colombian and Puerto Rican flags were some of the flags waved alongside children wearing sombreros in south Charlotte. Jamilah Espinosa is the board president of the Latin American Coalition.

“In the face of an adversary, I think it’s even more important to celebrate who we are,” Espinosa said. "To showcase our culture, that we are Americans just like everyone else. And there’s no reason we should feel scared.”

Amidst immigration enforcement in the community, some groups have pulled back on their festivals. Last month, the Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas announced that it decided to cancel its festival this year due to concerns around immigration enforcement.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas is held every September at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte.
Race & Equity
Organizer says Hispanic Heritage Festival canceled due to immigration enforcement concerns
Julian Berger

Saturday’s event also featured other minority groups. Phyllis Williams, 75, an African American, came out with her family members.“We are all one if we learn each other's cultures,” Williams said. "We will adapt and enjoy.”

Saturday’s event wrapped up with dancing, music and an array of Latin American dishes.

Sign up for EQUALibrium


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Race & Equity Latino communityLive Music
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service.
See stories by Elvis Menayese