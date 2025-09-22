'Even more important to celebrate': Charlotte's Latin American Festival draws a crowd

Hundreds of people came out over the weekend to celebrate Charlotte’s Latino community at the Latin American Festival. Those behind the annual festival viewed this year’s event as a celebration and showcase of courage amid immigration fears.

Colombian and Puerto Rican flags were some of the flags waved alongside children wearing sombreros in south Charlotte. Jamilah Espinosa is the board president of the Latin American Coalition.

“In the face of an adversary, I think it’s even more important to celebrate who we are,” Espinosa said. "To showcase our culture, that we are Americans just like everyone else. And there’s no reason we should feel scared.”

Amidst immigration enforcement in the community, some groups have pulled back on their festivals. Last month, the Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas announced that it decided to cancel its festival this year due to concerns around immigration enforcement.

Saturday’s event also featured other minority groups. Phyllis Williams, 75, an African American, came out with her family members.“We are all one if we learn each other's cultures,” Williams said. "We will adapt and enjoy.”

Saturday’s event wrapped up with dancing, music and an array of Latin American dishes.