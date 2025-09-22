Statewide Latino study reveals urgent health and job challenges

A first-of-its-kind statewide study finds that Latino communities in North Carolina face barriers to accessing basic services, especially health care.

The Charlotte-based Camino Research Institute surveyed almost 3,400 Latinos for its North Carolina Latino Strengths and Needs Assessment.

Here are the key takeaways:



93% of undocumented residents surveyed didn't have health insurance. Only 28% of permanent legal residents were uninsured. Basic health care needs: The most urgent needs identified were dental care (79%), preventative services (74%) and access to Spanish-speaking doctors (72%).

The most urgent needs identified were dental care (79%), preventative services (74%) and access to Spanish-speaking doctors (72%). Urban vs. rural needs: While Charlotte and Raleigh have more bilingual services, rural areas reported especially limited access to Spanish-speaking providers.

While Charlotte and Raleigh have more bilingual services, rural areas reported especially limited access to Spanish-speaking providers. Low trust in resources: Many survey respondents said they avoid seeking care out of fear of cost, discrimination or immigration-related consequences.

Many survey respondents said they avoid seeking care out of fear of cost, discrimination or immigration-related consequences. Skilled immigrants underemployed: Many immigrants arrive as trained professionals but often work in lower-wage jobs once in North Carolina.

Camino's research director Lennin Caro says Latinos, especially undocumented residents, aren’t at fault.

“The reason why there's this higher need among the undocumented respondents is not because they're naturally needy," Caro said. "It's because they're systematically, through legal means, political means and policy means, excluded from receiving services.”

Caro hopes lawmakers use the findings to reduce barriers and expand opportunities, such as offering driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.