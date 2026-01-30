© 2026 WFAE

Charlotte shelters mobilize for another winter storm, dangerously cold temperatures

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published January 30, 2026 at 5:36 PM EST
A volunteer participating in the Point-in-Time Count surveys a man outside the Homeless Resources Center in Uptown.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
A volunteer participating in the Point-in-Time Count surveys a man outside the Homeless Resources Center in Uptown.

With the chance of snow and extreme cold weather conditions, shelter programs are mobilizing again to serve those who might be most impacted.

Shelter programs such as Roof Above plan to expand capacity through at least Monday morning. Other groups like Hearts for the Invisible are deploying street outreach teams to encourage those living in encampments to visit shelters. Liz Clasen-Kelly oversees Roof Above, which operates three men's shelters.

“There are some people, often they are struggling with significant mental health conditions, for whom staying in a very crowded setting can be challenging, and that's where street outreach is really important to help people with a safety plan in this winter weather.”

Volunteers walked the streets of Charlotte early Thursday morning to count how many people were sleeping outdoors or in their cars.
Race & Equity
Elvis Menayese

During a count to understand the number of people experiencing homelessness, a person was found dead in a tent at night in an encampment near Interstate 77 in the frigid temperatures. Salvation Army, which provides shelter for women and families, is also working to expand capacity to support those in need of space to reside.

As part of efforts to help those during the extreme weather, the Charlotte Area Transit System plans to offer free rides to shelters.

Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
