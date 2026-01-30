Charlotte shelters mobilize for another winter storm, dangerously cold temperatures

With the chance of snow and extreme cold weather conditions, shelter programs are mobilizing again to serve those who might be most impacted.

Shelter programs such as Roof Above plan to expand capacity through at least Monday morning. Other groups like Hearts for the Invisible are deploying street outreach teams to encourage those living in encampments to visit shelters. Liz Clasen-Kelly oversees Roof Above, which operates three men's shelters.

“There are some people, often they are struggling with significant mental health conditions, for whom staying in a very crowded setting can be challenging, and that's where street outreach is really important to help people with a safety plan in this winter weather.”

During a count to understand the number of people experiencing homelessness, a person was found dead in a tent at night in an encampment near Interstate 77 in the frigid temperatures. Salvation Army, which provides shelter for women and families, is also working to expand capacity to support those in need of space to reside.

As part of efforts to help those during the extreme weather, the Charlotte Area Transit System plans to offer free rides to shelters.