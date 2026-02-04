© 2026 WFAE

'Inhumane treatment': Western NC United Methodists condemn ICE actions

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 4, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST
A banner welcomes all inside First United Methodist Church in uptown Charlotte.
Courtesy
/
First United Methodist Church
A banner welcomes all inside First United Methodist Church in uptown Charlotte.

The Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church released a public statement Wednesday calling for more humane immigration policies.

Nearly 1,000 United Methodists across western North Carolina, including many in Charlotte, have signed the statement. Signers raised concerns about what they describe as the “inhumane treatment” of people during Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

The group said current immigration policies are creating fear in communities, and that their Christian faith compels them to stand with immigrants and speak out publicly.

“Staying silent is not an option," Charlotte Rev. Nina Wynn Wynn said. "Staying silent almost seems like you're being complicit. And so there was a desire by a number of people to say, 'no, we're going to speak out.'”

Wynn said the statement is meant to remind the public that treating people with dignity is central to their faith.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger