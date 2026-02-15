Hundreds march in Charlotte against the Islamic Republic in Iran

Hundreds marched through uptown Charlotte over the weekend in a local demonstration against the Islamic Republic in Iran.

Demonstrators waved Iranian and U.S. flags and carried banners reading "freedom" and "change" as they marched down Tryon Street Saturday. As part of the demonstrations, marchers chanted "No more Islamic Republic!"

Shahram Mazhari helped organize the protest and said the goal was to send a key message:

“That Iranian diaspora is not going to remain silent,” he said. "And we want other members of the American community to come behind us and support us.”

Protests have been growing in Iran amid an internet blackout. Thousands have been killed in the Iranian government's crackdown on the protests last month. Kamran Ramyar, who attended the protest and carried a sign that said "Free Iran," said the situation is dire.

“The internet is not regularly accessible in Iran,” Ramyar said. "It’s isolated, it's cut off. We’re the only means for them to say what’s on their minds and hearts.”

Jeremiah Stringfield was watching the protest, and said he didn’t know much about the unrest in Iran, but now might learn more.

“Just hearing the different chants of, ‘Free Iran,' — I'm going to go home and look up what exactly they're trying to be free from,” Stringfield said.

Organizers said they will continue to take to the streets and speak up for those silenced in Iran.