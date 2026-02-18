Charlotte exhibit spotlights historical places, people and moments for Black History Month

As part of Black History Month, a new exhibit at the Vapa Center in uptown spotlights people, places, and moments that have helped shape Charlotte.

Local students from middle and high schools created the 29 pieces in the exhibit, including depictions of historical places such as the Excelsior Club. Lillian Shaw is the youth program manager with the Levine Museum of the New South. Shaw said the club — which developers are seeking public funding to help refurbish and reopen — is a key part of the city’s history.

"It's important to preserve history," Shaw said. "Even though it's not, you know, active, but still having, the building here is important for young people to see that as a part of history that's actually present, like they can actually see it in person."

The Excelsior Club was a gathering spot for African Americans starting in the 1940s, but it has sat closed since 2016. Currently, there are efforts to revitalize the historic site. The exhibit also features Charlotte's Johnson C. Smith University and current Mayor Vi Lyles and former Mayor Harvey B. Gantt.

“I believe they wanted to highlight him because he is the first Black mayor of Charlotte, but there is a whole African American museum named after him as well, so that was important to highlight him,” Shaw said.

Thursday, the Levine Museum of the New South will host a ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Vapa Center that will include the artists so community members can see the artwork.

The exhibit is on display until Sunday.